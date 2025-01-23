Sheinbaum Rebuffs Trump’s Day-One Threats Against Mexico – Ep 42 of SOBERANIA PODCAST

Trump is back in the White House and has already approved a series of executive orders that will impact Mexico and the bilateral relationship. Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth review the first actions by the new Trump administration and Mexico’s response, including steps the Sheinbaum government is taking to attend to migrants in the face of mass deportations by the US. Plus, we have a very special announcement at the start of the show, and as always our Losers and Haters segment with the biggest loser of all: Elon Musk.