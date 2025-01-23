MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 210 — JANUARY 22, 2095

Contents: Neoliberalism Makes the Road to Hell — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: AMLO Teaches a Class in Class Politics – Interview with Edwin F. Ackerman, associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University, author of Origins of the Mass Parties: Dispossession and the Party-form in Mexico and Bolivia (Oxford Press: 2022), and a close observer of Mexican politics.

Reflections: Firestorms of Climate Change Burn in LA — By Bill Gallegos, a veteran Chicano liberation activist and environmental justice leader

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/210