Soberanía 30: Life Comes at You FAST

In our last episode we wondered what would be President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first crisis, well we didn’t have to wait long. In her first week, the newly inaugurated Mexican president has had to face security challenges, the impact of hurricanes, and a coup plot by the Supreme Court of Justice. In the latest episode of the Soberanía podcast co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth discuss Sheinbaum’s efforts to tackle the many challenges facing Mexico. Plus we introduce a new segment: Good News from Mexico. As always, bring you the Losers and Haters, this week we pick on a writer from the pro-billionaire American Institute for Economic Research.