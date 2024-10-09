LEFT RECKONING 189 w/ HACKBARTH & GRANADOS CEJA
The hosts of Soberanía: The Mexican Politics podcast Kurt Hackbarth and José Luis Granados Ceja appear on Left Reckoning to discuss President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first few days as leader of Mexico.
