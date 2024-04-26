SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2024

On May 1, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will present the Pension Fund for Well-Being. On that day, information will be provided on how workers will be compensated so that when they retire they will receive 100% of their salary as a pension. The goal is that on July 1 the retired worker will already be receiving his or her compensation.

President López Obrador warned about the publication of videos created with Artificial Intelligence to defraud viewers, as they use his image to invite them to invest in Pemex. The videos are fake.

According to the latest National Statistics Institute (INEGI) survey on the happiness of Mexicans, the indicator is at its highest level since January 2015 (at an average of 6.6). It should be noted that 48% of adults in urban areas rated their satisfaction at 9 and 10. Globally, Mexico ranks 25th in happiness among 143 countries. In 2023, Mexico advanced 11 places compared to 2022.

President López Obrador reiterated that the Amnesty Law will help clarify cases such as that of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students, since those who have information and are being threatened will be able to testify and provide evidence, and at the same time they will be protected, as long as they help break the pact of silence.

The President announced that he signed an agreement for Chetumal, Quintana Roo, to become a duty free zone, so that everything can be purchased at a very low price, as it was previously when merchandise from all over the world was available at a low cost.

The Felipe Angeles International Airport has already reached its break-even point and is posting profits, since in the first quarter of 2024 its earnings reached 78 million pesos (US4.53 million).