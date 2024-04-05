SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “Enough of this inhumane war. Many innocent people are suffering, the war must stop, people must stop being killed,” he said.

The head of the Executive Branch highlighted the strength of the peso, which is trading at 16.47 to the dollar, a level not reached since 2015. “Our country is doing very well and we are going to move forward. Why is this being achieved? Because of honesty, for not allowing corruption in the government. Investors have confidence in Mexico because there is no longer the corruption that used to prevail, that used to destroy us,” the President emphasized.

President López Obrador said that in a few days, he will announce how the opposition plans to declare laws approved by the legislative branch unconstitutional, in order to benefit vested interest groups. He explained that the judicial branch does not impart justice for the people; it is there to defend the powerful. The President criticized the differential treatment that the judicial branch has given to former Federal Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam, who was granted the benefit of house arrest, as part of the criminal proceedings against him in the case of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students.

On April 8, a solar eclipse will occur. It will be the most important astronomical phenomenon this year and will not be repeated until 2052. The National Council of the Humanities, Science, and Technology (Conahcyt) warned that directly viewing the eclipse may affect the retina, the cornea, or cause permanent blindness. To view the eclipse directly and safely, filters that comply with the ISO 12312.2,2015 standard and that are certified should be used. It can also be seen indirectly, through a device built with a shoebox.

The Mexican government will not break diplomatic relations with Ecuador, after Quito declared the Mexican ambassador to Ecuador, Raquel Serur Smeke, persona non grata. Nor will the financial support program for Ecuadorian migrants be suspended.