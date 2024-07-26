SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the announcement that president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has ratified Zoé Robledo as head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). His ratification means guaranteeing the continuity of the IMSS Bienestar program, which is the most important strategy to guarantee the population’s right to health-care. The President also mentioned that Carlos Augusto Morales will be the next Secretary of the Presidency.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that on Thursday, July 25, the US embassy in Mexico reported and confirmed the arrests inside the United States of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel. Initial reports indicate that both drug lords left Mexico on an irregular civilian flight. Investigations into the case are progressing and Mexican officials are awaiting information from the U.S. government.

Following the arrest of the Sinaloa cartel kingpins, President López Obrador stated that, without detracting from the arrests, it is necessary to think about resolving the problem of drug consumption. It is necessary to address the causes, because if consumption prevails, the underlying problem will not be solved.

The Sembrando Vida agricultural support program benefits 442,685 recipients in 24 states with an annual investment of almost 38.93 billion pesos (US$2.12 billion). 43% of the beneficiaries are indigenous peoples and Afro-Mexicans. The social investment in this program results in assets for the campesinos when the harvests are consolidated. The strategy contributes to reducing and eradicating poverty.

The President expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and federal congressional deputy elected on June 2 on the Strength and Love for Mexico coalition ticket, who was murdered on Thursday, July 25 in Culiacán.