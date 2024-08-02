SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 2024

The latest Mendoza Blanco y Asociados poll shows that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has an 83% approval rating. “Thank you very much, people of Mexico,” the president said.

President López Obrador ruled out a response to the letter from the UN Special Rapporteur in which they express concern about the Judicial reform. He said that they were not acting responsibly. He charged that the UN and its agencies engage in unproductive diplomacy.

The President welcomed the announcement that the future President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, will continue with the press conferences. He also said he is pleased with her appointments to the incoming cabinet. In relation to the appointment of Arturo Zaldívar as Coordinator of Policy and Government, he indicated that when Zaldívar was in the Supreme Court (SCJN) he did everything possible to cleanse the judicial branch of corruption.

Following his conference call with his counterparts from Brazil and Colombia regarding the post-election situation in Venezuela, López Obrador agreed that what is most important is to avoid violence and act with prudence, and therefore it is necessary to wait for the official results. He criticized the U.S. State Department’s decision to recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner. “Who authorizes them to weigh in for a candidate if the results have not yet appeared?” he asked.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), thus far during President López Obrador administration (2018-2023) the homicide mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants decreased 5%, declining from 29% to 24%. This represents an important achievement since during Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña’s administrations, the rate increased 12% and 7%, respectively.

This Friday, the meeting of the Security Cabinet, headed by President López Obrador, was broadcast so that the population can see how this daily dynamic plays out, in which the heads of ministries of Security, the Interior, the Marines, National Defense and Foreign Relations report on the country’s situation.

President López Obrador congratulated Osmar Olvera and Juan Manuel Celaya for winning a silver medal in the synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.