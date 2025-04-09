THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9, 2025

SUMMARY

President Sheinbaum’s participation in the CELAC Summit.

Minister of Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that President Claudia Sheinbaum is in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to participate in the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). During her participation, the President will raise the need to increase dialogue to advance the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean.

E

lectricity sector measures to strengthen Plan Mexico

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González presented a report on the progress and goals of the electricity sector within Plan Mexico. The following are among its main points:

– Plan to strengthen and expand the electric power system. This contemplates an investment of 620 billion pesos (US$29.17 billion).

– Electric power generation: a goal of 22,674 MW is proposed for 2030, with an estimated investment of more than 427.62 billion pesos (US$20.12 billion) between 2025 and 2030.

– Electricity transmission: 158 projects will be developed to strengthen the national grid, reaching 15,729 MW, with an investment of over 124.52 billion pesos (US$5.86 billion) between 2025 and 2030.

– Electricity distribution: 97 new power stations will be built.

– Electric justice: 99.9% coverage will be achieved in the country in the next four years, with a total of 42,221 electrification work projects.

– Attention to development poles: the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will guarantee electric power supply in new poles and industrial parks.

– In Baja California, a new internal power generation plant will be built to supply energy in the state.

It was also reported that the process of constituting the new National Energy Commission is underway. It will replace the current Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

Mayan Train

Óscar David Lozano, General Director of the Mayan Train, announced that on April 7, 2025, the first million passenger mark was reached. By the end of this year, it is projected that the number of passengers will reach 1.20 million.

Attention to mothers searching for their missing children

The Ministry of the Interior reported that it is holding permanent sessions with various groups of mothers who are searching for their missing children. The objective is that their proposals and experiences enrich the President’s bill on the issue.

Lie detector test

During the “Lie Detector test” section, the following false information that has been circulating recently was refuted:

– It is not true that Sheinbaum is copying former president Felipe Calderón’s security and environmental strategy.

– It is not true that the President has copied Calderón’s ecological stove program.

– It is not true that the President has declared that, if everyone were to consume less electricity, the rates will go down.

– It is not true that the Mexican Government is running out of money from tax revenue.

– It is not true that the judicial election will eliminate the division of powers and puts democracy at risk.

– It is not true that the Mexican Government seeks to spy on, monitor, or control the population through biometric data.