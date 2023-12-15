SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated the Campeche-Cancún section of the Maya Train. “There is no other work project like this in the world today; it was achieved in record time,” he explained. The President reiterated that this is a project of all Mexicans to help develop the country’s southeast; it will generate income and jobs through tourism, ecology, and culture. The Cancun-Palenque section of the line will be inaugurated on December 31.

The Maya Train has created more than 100,000 jobs for construction workers. The President thanked the companies involved (Grupo Carso, Mota-Engil México, Grupo Indio, ICA, Alstom a México) for their responsibility in completing this mega-project on time. He also acknowledged the invaluable support of the military engineers.

The operation and management of the Maya Train will be under the responsibility of the Ministry of National Defense and General Oscar David Lozano Aguila. The President promised that Maya Train ticket prices will always be lower than the corresponding bus fares.

President López Obrador invited Mexicans to donate to the non-profit charity organization Teletón because “it is very important, very humane what it does with its rehabilitation centers.” He mentioned that the government grants financial assistance to 1.5 million people with disabilities, including access to these rehabilitation centers.

The head of the Executive Branch rejected the economic policies of Argentine President Javier Milei. “It is like going back (in time) to what has already been tried, what did not work”, he said.