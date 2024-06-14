SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is in favor of the forums and consultations on the judicial branch reform that will be voted by Congress in September. He indicated that the bill might experience modifications in view of the discussion, however, the only thing that must be respected in the proposal is the popular election of judges and justices.

After his meeting with businessmen Carlos Slim, President López Obrador emphasized that the magnate knows that Mexico’s economy is strong. Therefore, he ruled out the possibility that Slim shares the nervousness displayed by the markets in response to Claudia Sheinbaum’s election as president and the eventual approval of the Judicial Branch reform.

Amid the conflict in the community of Tila, Chiapas, President López Obrador called for reconciliation and emphasized that there are public servants attending to the shelters to which the displaced population has moved. “Nothing is gained with confrontation, with fighting,” he said. The problem in Tila dates back at least 90 years, derived from a presidential resolution that established the municipal seat as an ejido, semi-communal farm land, and distributed land. However, no property deeds -known as certificates of agrarian rights- were provided and today the community’s third or fourth generations are fighting over the land.

Since March 21, 2022, when the Felipe Ángeles International Airport began operations, the air terminal has handled 5,969,742 passengers in 57,060 operations. It currently houses 34 domestic and 8 international airlines routes. AIFA is the main airport for cargo operations.

Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport has transported 450,925 passengers in 4,368 operations, since December 1, 2023. Two national and five international airlines operate out of the air terminal. By the end of 2024, the airport is projected to receive 1.4 million passengers.