SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the national economy is very solid. He reminded viewers that the peso is the strongest currency in the world. The President pointed out that the fluctuation in the peso exchange rate is due to jitters over the judicial branch reform, which seeks to prevent the judiciary from continuing to be at the service of a well-to-do minority. “It is in the interest of all of us to have an integral judicial branch (of government) in the service of the people and not beholden to individual interests,” he emphasized.

The head of the Executive Branch released the message he sent to Claudia Sheinbaum after the close of her campaign: “Although I think the same as you do about power being humility, the truth be told, I am very proud. You are the best thing that has happened to the country in these times. There is no doubt that Mexico and its people are blessed. In the next few days he will meet with the virtual president to agree on the details of the transition process.

The Mexican President mentioned that he sent Congress a package of 20 reforms to, among others points, guarantee senior citizens 65 years of age and older the right to a pension, as well as full, free, and quality medical care for all. He said that this package will be promoted in coordination with virtual president Claudia Sheinbaum. On Monday, he will detail his proposals.

Since it restarted operations in December 2023, Mexicana de Aviación has transported 140,762 passengers. The routes with the highest demand are: Tulum, Tijuana, Merida, Ixtepec, and Ciudad Victoria. The average price per ticket is $860.00 pesos (US$46.97).

According to the Tax Administration System (SAT), as of June 6, tax revenue from January to June totaled almost 2.14 trillion pesos (US$116 billion), 5.5% higher in real terms than the numbers posted in the same period of the previous year.