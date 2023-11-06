SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that victims of Hurricane Otis continue receiving assistance. The National Guard, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), and the Navy have mobilized around 20,000 of their members. The 10,000 members of the National Guard are focused on public security and the members of the Armed Forces and working on the distribution of food supplies to the affected families.

The President announced that so far, 47 people have been reported dead and 53 missing as a result of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero. Tomorrow the President will travel to Acapulco to supervise reconstruction efforts in the area.

President López Obrador emphasized that there are now 60 gas stations open, equivalent to 75% of the affected area’s total coverage. He indicated that the reestablishment of electricity is almost complete.

The President of Mexico spoke with Acapulco hotel owners and they agreed not to cancel the Acapulco Tianguis Turístico 2024 fair. Hotel owners foresee a partial reestablishment of their services for December of this year. López Obrador invited businesspeople and the Business Coordinating Council to a meeting to address the economic reactivation of the tourist zone; it could be held tomorrow.

The Ministry of Wellbeing has conducted a census of 172,000 homes in the areas affected by Hurricane Otis. Around 40,000 food parcels and 50,000 meals per day are being distributed. The delivery of 250,000 household goods begins today and tomorrow the Wellbeing assistance will begin to be distributed. The acquisition of 3 million basic food baskets is planned, to be distributed weekly.

President López Obrador announced that the sale of tickets for the Maya Train will begin on December 1 and indicated that their average price will be 10% less than the cost of a bus ticket.