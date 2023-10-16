SUMMARY -MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the estimated savings in the fight against fuel theft, from December 1, 2018 to September 30, 2023, has been more than 291.76 billion pesos (US$16.23 billion). He pointed out that during three previous presidential administrations, the federal governments have covered up the huachicol, the term for the massive fuel theft in Mexican Spanish.

The President confirmed that the railroad passenger service of the Inter-Oceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will be inaugurated on December 22.

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama presented the “Beyond the Sun” tourist route, which will include cultural and natural diversity. This route will have a positive impact for artists and businesses in the region, and will allow visitors to get to know new places for tourism.

The Mexican President said that today he will announce who will replace Rocío Nahle, former Minister of Energy, and reported that Alberto Becerra will head the Institute to Return what has been Stolen to the People.

President López Obrador indicted that Dr. Alejandro Svarch, head of Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) will report on the permits that the agency will grant for the sale of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Chief Executive announced that over the weekend he will conduct a supervisory tour of the Tula, Salamanca, Dos Bocas, and Villahermosa refineries. He will then go to Palenque, Chiapas, to head the Latin American Leaders meeting to be held on Sunday. At the conclusion of the meeting, the presidents and foreign ministers will hold a press conference.

President Lopez Obrador greeted and congratulated Daniel Noboa, who won the presidential elections in Ecuador.