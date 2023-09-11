Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Monday, September 11, 2023

During his participation in the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs and Future Perspectives, held in Cali, Colombia, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented an initiative to change the model employed in the war on drugs. The Mexican President’s initiative proposes using intelligence against drug trafficking and addressing the causes that generate violence, as well as promoting investment in the countryside to replace the planting of marijuana and poppy with corn, beans, fruit trees, and timber.

During his visit to Chile, President López Obrador posthumously awarded the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle to Salvador Allende. The award was presented to his daughter, Chilean Senator Isabel Allende. He also unveiled, together with President Gabriel Boric, the commemorative plaque recognizing the Chilean exile community in Mexico.

The Mexican government expressed its solidarity with the people of Morocco. On September 8, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred, the most powerful in recent times, causing the death of at least 2,500 people and leaving more than 10,000 injured. So far, there are no reports of Mexicans injured or affected.

Minister of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde reaffirmed the commitment of federal cabinet officials to accompany President López Obrador in the titanic task of consolidating the Fourth Transformation. “We are going to dedicate ourselves full time to conclude all the projects,” she said.

Section 4 of the Mayan Train, which runs from Izamal to Cancun, reports overall progress of 97%, while the construction of its five stations is 76% complete. As a complementary work project, it was announced that the construction of the Merida-Cancun highway has been completed.

After former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard challenged Morena’s internal process to elect the Coordinator for the Defense of the Transformation, won by Claudia Sheinbaum, Minister of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde explained that it will be the institutional channel that will resolve and determine the issue. However, she explained that the opinion poll was unprecedented as a way of deciding such designations, and that it ended with the practice known as the “dedazo”, in which the outgoing president imposed his or her successor.