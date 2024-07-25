SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that previous administrations guided their policies based on recommendations from international financial organizations, but for the first time in 40 years the government has a development plan of its own in which the agenda involves the fight against corruption and for justice, austerity, and halting privatizations.

The President recalled that politics involves choosing between less-than-perfect alternatives, and just as justice can involve putting a corrupt individual in jail, it can also center on prevention, so that the robberies that harm the people are not repeated.

President Lopez Obrador exposed the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortes, who declared that his party should not have backed the government’s social programs during the electoral campaign. “They are supporters of fallacy; teach someone to fish instead of giving them a fish. Isn’t it the State’s obligation to achieve the people’s happiness? Can the State fail to comply with its social responsibility?” he asked.

President López Obrador recalled that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) was in danger of being privatized if the neoliberal governments had continued. “They could not, they were left with the desire to do so,” he said. Rescuing the CFE has generated savings for its 49 million users of close to 400 billion pesos (US$21.78 billion).

The CFE denounced a disinformation campaign in the media that claims that the public company is not investing, closing the door on nearshoring, and being dependent on private companies. However, all of this is false. During the current administration, over US$19.99 billion have been invested for electric power generation projects and the transmission and distribution of electric power, enabling the price of electricity to remain unchanged for Mexicans