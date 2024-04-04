SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2024

President López Obrador welcomed the Federal Electoral Tribunal’s decision not to prohibit the distribution and sale of his book “¡Gracias!”. “Freedom triumphed, censorship lost,” he declared.

The President indicated that the federal government will provide protection to candidates in the states that cannot do so. “The best variant would be for all the authorities, from the three branches of government, to help in this,” he said.

President López Obrador denied that Pemex will cut up to 46% of crude oil exports. Petróleos Mexicanos production is 1.85 million barrels per day, half of which is earmarked to refineries and the other half for exports. Exports are projected at around 900,000 barrels per day.

The President will ask Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero to present all the information on the case of Luis Donaldo Colosio, PRI presidential candidate assassinated in 1994, because all Mexicans have the right to know what occurred.

After the meeting President López Obrador held with leaders of the National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE), a radical current within the teachers’ union, he reproached the dissident teachers for having demanded that he not discuss education-related issues in his press conferences. “Imagine, how can we not talk about this, we have to talk about everything, because justice not only involves punishing those responsible, justice has a preventive function, to ensure that acts of corruption and authoritarianism are not repeated.”

On Friday, April 5, specialists will attend the morning press conference to explain the solar eclipse that will occur on Monday, April 8.

El presidente López Obrador celebró que el Tribunal Electoral del Poder Judicial de la Federación no prohibió la distribución y venta de su libro “¡Gracias!”. “Triunfó la libertad, perdió la censura”, resaltó.

El titular del Ejecutivo aseguró que la Federación brindará protección a los candidatos en las entidades que no puedan hacerlo. “Lo mejor sería que todas las autoridades ayudáramos en eso, de los tres niveles de Gobierno”, sentenció.

El presidente López Obrador desmintió que Pemex recortará hasta el 46% de exportación de crudo. Petróleos Mexicanos tiene una producción de 1,850,000 barriles diarios, de los cuales la mitad se dedica a las refinerías y la otra mitad se está exportando. Se tiene una proyección de exportación de alrededor de 900 mil barriles diarios.

El titular del Ejecutivo pedirá al fiscal general de la República, Alejandro Gertz Manero, que presente en Palacio Nacional toda la información sobre el caso Luis Donaldo Colosio, porque todos los mexicanos tenemos derecho a saber qué sucedió.

Luego de la reunión que tuvo con integrantes de la CNTE, el presidente López Obrador reprochó que el magisterio disidente le haya exigido no hablar de los temas relacionados a la educación en sus conferencias de prensa. “¡Imagínense!, cómo no vamos a hablar, tenemos que hablar de todo, porque pues la justicia no sólo es el castigo a los responsables, la justicia es prevenir, que no se repitan actos de corrupción y autoritarismo”.

El viernes 5 de abril, especialistas acudirán a la conferencia matutina presencial para explicar el eclipse solar que ocurrirá el próximo lunes 8 de abril.