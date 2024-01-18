SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2024

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), the public’s perception of insecurity in December 2023, decreased 14.6%, compared to 2018, declining from 73.7% to 59.1%. “People are now feeling that things are getting better; it is the lowest in 10 years,” President López Obrador emphasized.

The head of the Executive Branch revealed that one of the reform bills he will propose on February 5 will seek the elimination of all autonomous agencies created to protect private individual interests and that negatively affect the public interest. This is the case with the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), the anti-monopoly regulatory agency, and the National Institute for Access to Information (INAI).

President López Obrador announced that the minimum wage for teachers will be constitutionally codified. He recalled that more than 30 billion pesos (US$1.74 billion) have been allocated so that teachers’ income is not below that of the average monthly salary at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which is 16,360 pesos (US$951).

The latest Morning Consult survey places President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in second place in the list of the best appraised presidents in the world, with a 64% approval rating.

After it was announced that Lorenzo Córdova will be the only speaker at the march to be held by the opposition in favor of democracy, President López Obrador criticized the fact that the former National Electoral Institute (INE) board member will be leading the mobilization. “Now you mustn’t think that he has a political, partisan agenda”, the President said, ironically.

The Mexican government is developing a highway infrastructure plan that contemplates 551 work projects with an investment of almost 226.64 billion pesos (US$13.18 billion). The goal is to improve 8,120 kilometers of roads, in which 83% of construction has already been concluded. The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation is studying five proposals from companies interested in reactivating passenger train service. The national plan involves 18,000 kilometers of railway track.