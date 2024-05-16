SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MAY 16, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that Mexico is one of the most politicized countries in the world, with a conscious population. For this reason, he expressed his conviction that it should be the people who decide the course of the country. “Here, the media does not make a dent,” he said, regarding the opposition’s attempts at manipulating public opinion.

The President indicated that he was not surprised by the decision of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, which refused to revoke the definitive suspension of Congress’ decision to eliminate judicial branch trusts. He insisted on the need for the people to elect judges and justices.

The head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett, indicated that the National Electric System has never been at risk. “It never stopped functioning; there was no damage to industry, to commerce,” he stressed. Bartlett also pointed out that there is no deficit in the production of electric energy and that the electricity prices have not increased. The Mexican Government has invested almost US$20 billion dollars in electric power generation and transmission projects to strengthen the CFE.

CFE Director of Strategic Planning Juan Antonio Fernandez explained that the atypical demand for electricity in the country between May 7 and 9, due to the heat wave, caused the rotating interruption of electricity supply to 5% of the population at most. For the last 6 days, major demand for electric power has been met and the supply has not been interrupted.

The director of the National Energy Control Center (Cenace), Ricardo Octavio Mota, explained that the Cenace is responsible for guaranteeing the supply of electric power. Therefore, when there is an atypical demand for energy, consumption is restricted in an orderly and controlled manner to avoid a major problem in the entire National System.