SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2024

According to the latest opinion poll by Covarrubias y Asociados for El Heraldo based on home visits, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a 70% approval rating. A telephone survey by El Financiero places his approval rating at 60%, which is the highest level since April 2023, when it was 58%.

President López Obrador pointed out that the Mexico City International Airport was in disarray given that the previous government was at the service of a mafia of influence peddlers. The worst moment, he recalled, was when drug traffickers were in charge, when then President Calderón and his Minister of Public Security Genaro García Luna were in power. The President thanked the Armed Forces for helping to bring order to the airport terminal.

Between July 2022 and March 2024, the Mexican government invested almost 4.27 billion pesos (US$252.29 million) in the maintenance and equipping of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). For 2024, an investment of 2.2 billion pesos (US$120 million) is expected for the maintenance and modernization of the airline terminal. The Mexico City government has invested 490 million pesos (US$28.94 million) to resolve the problem of the sinkholes in Terminal 2 of the AICM.

The Integral Airport Security Strategy applied to the AICM between February 2022 and March 2023, resulted in the seizure of 9,241 kg of methamphetamines, 324 kg of fentanyl, 192 kg of cocaine, and 871 kg of other psychotropic drugs. In addition, the strategy recovered 103,078 lost items and U$283,801 in cash. It has also provided assistance to 1,665 rescued migrants.

President López Obrador reiterated that one of the strategies to address the migratory phenomenon is to help people so that they do not abandon their places of origin. He indicated that the Mexican government has invested more than US$150 million in social programs for the countries with the highest migratory outflows. He insisted on the call for the US to contribute US$20 billion annually to support poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The head of the Mexico City Government, Martí Batres, reported that following the investigations and expert tests, it was determined that there is no crematorium or human remains in a locality within the city, as had been reported in social networks. He explained that the tests determined that the skeletal remains found corresponded to dogs. He charged that government critics sought to make political gains from human pain and at the expense of people who are looking for their missing loved ones. President López Obrador criticized the synchronized operation of the media to use the issue to wage a dirty war against the Mexico City government.