SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

President Andrés Manul López Obrador expressed his satisfaction with the approval, with 266 votes in favor, of the Federal Expenditure Budget. He indicated that it will allow the fight against poverty and inequality to continue. In addition, the new budget guarantees the direct delivery of wellbeing program assistance to 30 million families in the country.

The President reported that during the first nine months of 2023, Mexico attracted a record US$32.93 billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment. He emphasized that the Mexican peso continues to be the strongest currency against the dollar.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Guerrero reported that so far 48 people are dead and 31 unaccounted for in the wake of Hurricane Otis.

President Lopez Obrador indicated that 232,345 homes have already been registered in a census conducted in Acapulco and Coyuca De Benitez, and 2,330 young people have enrolled in the “Youth Building the Future” program to help in the clean-up and reconstruction work.

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, head of the National Civil Protection Coordination body, reported that the Ministry of National Defense ( Sedena) has deployed 16,500 soldiers in Acapulco. They have distributed 263,405 food parcels, almost 1.50 million liters of bottled water; and have delivered 417,965 meals, and 1,088 packages of household goods. In addition, 5,739 medical consultations have been performed.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) has distributed over 4.95 million milliliters of water through tankers dispatched to hospitals, shelters, and neighborhoods affected by Hurricane Otis. It also aided the removal of 482 cubic meters of water from the drainage network and wells. So far, 65% of Acapulco’s water supply system has been restored.