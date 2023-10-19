SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that the salaries and work-related benefits of Judicial Branch employees are guaranteed. He criticized the Supreme Court justices for receiving salaries of 700,000 pesos per month (US$38,130), considering them to be in violation of Article 127 of the Constitution, which prohibits salaries in the public sector higher than that of the president.

In relation to the case of the missing Ayotzinapa students, the president said he realized that the search for the truth had deliberately been obstructed. He pointed out that people he had trusted turned out to be part of the problem, hindering the process. It was then that he made the decision to personally lead the investigation.

The President revealed the list of individuals allegedly involved in the Ayotzinapa case, provided by Alejandro Encinas, who was until yesterday Deputy Minister of Human Rights in the Ministry of the Interior. The list includes, among others, a colonel, a captain, a lieutenant, a second lieutenant, former prosecutor Murillo Karam, and ex-public security official Tomás Zerón.

The Chief Executive announced that Alejandro Encinas has resigned as Deputy Minister of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior. As of today, Arturo Medina Padilla, who had been the Federal Attorney General, will assume this position.

The President gave the floor to Daniel Robles Haro, activist in favor of people with disabilities, who thanked the him for including alternative communication boards in the country’s free text books. In response to the request for support, Lopez Obrador pledged to donate a house for people with disabilities, seek help from the Teleton for the necessary furniture, and involve the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) in the design of specially equipped chairs.

President López Obrador shared the results of the Morning Consult survey, in which he is ranked as the second most positively evaluated world leader, with a 70% approval rating. The President highlighted a two-point increase in his ranking.