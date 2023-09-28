Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Thursday, September 28, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that this weekend he will sign an agreement with State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez for people with disabilities to receive their pensions. He recalled that this support is already granted in 20 states.

The President clarified that Omar García Harfuch, former Mexico City police chief who is considered a strong contender in the mayoral race, was indeed present in meetings on the case of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students. However, this does not implicate him in their disappearance. He said that this unfortunate event should not be utilized for political purposes.

National Institute of Anthropology and History director Diego Prieto emphasized that during the construction of the Maya Train, 55,459 structures, 1.26 million ceramic fragments; 1,925 artefacts, 1,409 vessels; 653 skeletons, and 2,252 flora and fauna specimens have been rescued.

In relation to alleged irregularities in Infonavit mortgage loans, President López Obrador commented that new measures were proposed to restructure the credits and stop evictions. He announced that Carlos Martínez Velázquez, director of the government housing agency, will soon provide information on the issue.

The President said that the cancellation of concessions granted to a Chinese company to extract lithium is being legally reviewed, given that this mineral was recently nationalized.