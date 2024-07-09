SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDASY, JULY 9, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the transition to the new administration will be orderly, smooth, and responsible. He also indicated that he will not leave any commitments pending when he leaves office. “Everything will be covered until December, the funds for all the work projects will remain available for them,” he said.

The head of the Executive Branch defended Minister of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, against the machista and misogynist comments she received after she was appointed by virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum as the incoming Minister of the Interior. “All this machismo is synonymous with backwardness,” the President stressed.

In response to the call for dialogue made by Supreme Court Chief Justice to enrich the Judicial Reform, the President said Minister of the Interior Luisa Alcalde could meet with the judges. However, he reiterated that it is key that the citizens elect the judges and justices. “Whoever despises the people, whoever thinks that the people are stupid, should not be imparting justice, because they do not know the feelings of the people, which is the sovereign power,” he said.

The head of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that in June 2024, federal crimes were down 24.5% compared to December 2018. Intentional homicide has decreased 18% with respect to the beginning of the present administration. Hydrocarbon theft has decreased by 94.2%, which has generated savings of 337.73 billion pesos (US$18.81 billion).

The Mexican Government has regularized the status of 2,379,318 foreign vehicles, in the process obtaining almost 5.95 billion pesos (US$331.35 million), funds earmarked for improving roads and highways. As of July 5, some 4.3 million square meters of road have been re-paved in 13 states.