SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2024

The constitutional reforms proposed by President López Obrador in the field of security seek to:

-Ensure the continuation of the National Guard, its discipline and operational capacity and prevent it from becoming corrupt, by integrating it into the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena). The GN will be in charge of applying the National Public Security Strategy.

-Classify extortion as a serious or high impact crime to prevent criminals from being easily released and to insure that they are punished with stiffer penalties.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that in January, federal crimes declined 36.6%, compared to December 2018. Intentional homicides continue their downtrend, decreasing 20.8% with respect to the historical record posted in July 2018.

Minister of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that highways in 10 states have been reinforced to prevent robberies. Three intelligence cells were deployed in the State of Mexico, Querétaro, and Puebla. In January 148 robberies were reported, while in February there were only 59.

President López Obrador regretted the death of former Minister of Finance Carlos Urzúa and sent condolences to his family.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador questioned the media coverage of the so-called March for Democracy. He recalled that in the past, when he was in the opposition, the media did not report on any of its mass demonstrations.