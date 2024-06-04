SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

“The June 2 election is the cleanest and freest that has existed in (the country’s) history, possibly since the election of President Madero,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared.

President López Obrador denounced an image circulating on social networks following Morena’s election victory that incites hatred and classism. With this in mind, he called for reflection and urged people not to be deceived, but above all to not abandon the humanist philosophical principle of love for one’s neighbor.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador advised the opposition to undertake a thoroughgoing review of how they have operated. He explained that their great electoral failure is that they underestimated the Mexican people, thinking that they were imaginary citizens and that a dirty war was sufficient to win at the polls.

President López Obrador reiterated his commitment to leave Mexico with the best public health-care system in the world. To this end, in September in the 24 states that agreed to federalize their health services, their 12,000 health-care centers will be operating at 100 percent capacity, seven days a week, providing free health-care services.

As of today, June 4, the delivery begins of the 5.87 billion pesos (US$320 million) for the improvement of the infrastructure of 11,947 health-care centers or medical units that were in disrepair. The resources will be allocated through the Clinic is Ours program, which works with committees that will directly manage the budgets.

Delivery of The Clinic is Ours budgetary resources by state (first outlay):

-Chiapas: 458.6 million pesos (US$25.67 million) for 1,002 committees.

-Oaxaca: 543.2 million pesos (US$30.40 million) for 1,227 committees.

-Guerrero: 433 million pesos (US$24.23 million) for 944 committees.

-Veracruz: 598.4 million pesos (US$33.49 million) for 1,245 committees.

-Quintana Roo: 82.4 million pesos (US$4.61 million) for 171 committees.

-Campeche: 65.2 million pesos (US$3.64 million) for 129 committees.

-Tabasco: 250.2 million pesos (US$14 million) for 503 committees.