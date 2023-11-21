SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that everything went very well for Mexico at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, held in San Francisco, California. The President had meetings with his counterparts from the United States, Canada, and China. “There is considerable respect for Mexico,” he said.

In response to the electoral victory of the far-right Argentine presidential candidate, López Obrador said he respects the decision of the majority of the country’s voters. However, he feels that it will not benefit them. “With all due respect, it was a self-inflicted blow,” he said.

The President reported Mexicana de Aviación could begin operations on December 26, since it already has the budget and the authorization of the aviation authorities.

President López Obrador reiterated that in December the Gran Farmacia will be inaugurated, which will have all the medicines the country requires. It will be located in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico and will be operated by the state-owned company Birmex. It was also reported that the supply of medicines in the hospitals of the 23 states participating in the IMSS Bienestar program is currently at 94% on average.

The Chief Executive denounced the judges who have granted injunctions to prevent the funds from Judicial Branch trusts from being earmarked for the victims of Hurricane Otis in Guerrero. On November 23, a report on the aid for those affected will be presented in Acapulco and an explanation will be given on how the resources will be distributed.

The President of Mexico called on the National Electoral Institute (INE) to explain how the process of contracting out and producing the ballots for the 2024 elections is going, after complaints were made that the materials are deficient, which could affect the results of the election.