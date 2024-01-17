SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that an adjustment will be made to the Austerity Plan. The modifications will generate greater savings to finance the pension reform that aims for workers to receive the equivalent of the full salary they had at the time of their retirement.

The President announced that the electoral reform to be presented on February 5 contemplates a reduction in state-funded campaign expenses, a cut in government financing to political parties, and the elimination of proportional representation candidacies.

President López Obrador recommended to state governors that they implement their policies based on austerity in order to not increase the public debt.

The Mexican government is developing 15 hydraulic projects with an investment of over 96.03 billion pesos (US$5.53 billion) to benefit 22.2 million inhabitants. These are actions to guarantee drinking water and boost the amount of irrigated land to 151,078 hectares to increase agricultural productivity.

The President regretted the death of the writer José Agustión, whose texts, he said, are a must-read to understand how the authoritarian regime worked and the corruption that prevailed.

In the section Who’s Who in Lies it was reported that:

-It is not true that there are hospitals saturated by Covid-19 cases; the occupancy rate for general beds is 5%.

-The President refuted opposition journalist Joaquín López-Doriga. A quarter of a million families affected by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, Guerrero, have, in fact, received financial assistance. Furthermore, 105,317 packages of household goods have been delivered; 265,000 families received economic support for cleaning up the damage to their homes, and 312,787 families have been provided with financial assistance for the reconstruction of their homes and business premises.

-A negative campaign against President López Obrador’s pension reform was exposed.