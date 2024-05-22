SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2024

According to the latest opinion poll conducted by De las Heras Demotecnia, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a nationwide approval rating of 75%.

The President clarified that he did not order the members of the radical dissident National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE) to maintain their encampment in the Zócalo square, so as to prevent the opposition’s so-called Pink Tide rally. He explained that such an instruction would be a betrayal of the way he relates to social movements.

President López Obrador continues to travel around the country to meet with governors and those responsible for public health policies, in order to guarantee that in September there will be a first level Public Health-Care System in place. On May 25 and 26 he will visit Baja California and Sonora.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment it was reported that:

-It is not true that the Mexican government wants to eliminate private property and expropriate family homes. Morena does not seek to amend any article of the Constitution for such purposes, much less does the party want to modify Article 139, given that the Constitution only has 136 articles.

-It is not true that there were blackouts on May 17 and 18. The National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) issued operational alerts to meet the demand for electric energy, but this did not imply generalized supply interruptions.

-The Mexican Employers Confederation (Coparmex) was denounced for promoting slander campaigns against the government since August 2022.

-Communicators and journalists were denounced for promoting a campaign of lies describing President López Obrador as repressive.