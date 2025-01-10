THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2025

SUMMARY

Strategic airports for the 2026 World Cup



Admiral Juan José Padilla Olmos reported that the Toluca, Mexico City, Felipe Ángeles, and Cuernavaca airports will be considered strategic during the 2026 World Cup.

In this context, the remodeling of Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport was announced, with an investment of 8 billion pesos (US$390 million), coming from self-generated resources, without the need for a federal budget outlays. Work will begin between April and June 2025 and will be completed between April and May 2026. This project, which will be carried out in phases, will not affect the airport’s daily operations.

Support for indigenous and Afro-Mexican women



Rocio Mejia Flores, head of Financiera para el Bienestar, presented a comprehensive support program aimed at indigenous and Afro-Mexican women. This program includes:

• Direct support for production and marketing.

• Working capital.

• Purchase of machinery and equipment.

• Rental of exhibition and sales space.

• Marketing, training and participation in fairs and expositions.

• Per diem expenses and airfare

In February, the requirements and mechanisms for accessing this financial support will be announced.

Principles of government



Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated the axes that guide her administration, which are:

• To continue the transformation of public life launched in 2018 under the principles of the Fourth Transformation.

• To defend the rights of women and recognize their role in the past and present.

• To defend the rights of the people of Mexico against neoliberal policies that prioritize merchandise over rights.

Collaboration with the United States in emergencies



Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported on conversations with U.S. government authorities and the governor of California. As part of the agreements, Mexico will send a specialized team to Los Angeles comprised of experts in forest fires and personnel from National Development Plan-III of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA).

Transparency in the electoral process



The President stressed the importance of transparency in the judicial election and explained that the people of Mexico must be given detailed information on the resources that will be earmarked for this activity. In addition, she offered to use the official media broadcast time of the Mexican Government to publicize information on the election of judges.

Message to José Mujica



Claudia Sheinbaum sent a message to the former President of Uruguay, José Mujica, expressing her affection, gratitude, and recognition for his thought, wisdom and simplicity. She described him as a symbol for all of Latin America.