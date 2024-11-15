THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2024

TOPSHOT – Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum smiles as she leaves the Congress of the Union after her inauguration ceremony in Mexico City on October 1, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Historic constitutional reform: “Women are now in the Constitution” – Claudia Sheinbaum

The constitutional reform on gender equality, unanimously approved on October 24, was presented at today’s press conference. The reform modifies seven key constitutional articles (4, 21, 41, 41, 73, 116, 122, and 123) to guarantee equal opportunities, a life free of violence, gender parity in public office, elimination of the wage gap, and greater federal protection against gender violence.

The president signed the decree, calling it a recognition of historical inequality. Sheinbaum declared that “today is a historic day and I would summarize it as women are now in the Constitution”.

The President questions Moody’s evaluations on Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized Moody’s economic outlook for the country, based on an alleged “institutional weakening”, and pointed out the lack of solid arguments for such a stance. She recalled that since 2018, Republican Austerity has been implemented, which could influence biases in the evaluations.

In addition, she highlighted the work of the economic cabinet and the robust portfolio of domestic and foreign investments projected for 2025, aimed at generating well-being for the population.

Strong 2005 Economic Package presented

The 2025 Economic Package reduces the deficit and maintains Republican Austerity, guaranteeing social programs and public investments without affecting the government’s operation.

The President highlighted Mexico’s economic strength and announced measures to boost customs revenue, combat tax evasion, and eliminate fake invoices. Possible additional fiscal reforms will be considered if necessary.

Sheinbaum to take peace and development proposal to G20

At the G20 summit, Claudia Sheinbaum will propose allocating military resources to global peace, environment, and poverty reduction programs. She will highlight the implementation of the Sembrando Vida agricultural support program as a globally applicable model.

President highlights support for new economic model and announces investment in education.

Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the economic model of the Fourth Transformation, which prioritizes attending to the poorest strata of the population to boost the economy from below, has the majority support of the people.

She indicated that in 2025 there will be a budget increase in line with inflation for autonomous educational institutions. In addition, funds will be allocated to create the Rosario Castellanos National University and strengthen the Benito Juarez and Health universities.

Sheinbaum recognizes legislators’ efforts for constitutional reforms

The President met with legislators to recognize their work on recent constitutional reforms. She emphasized that these amendments have recovered the social and humanist essence of the Constitution, reorienting it towards the needs of the people, democracy, freedoms, and rights, especially those of women.

“The Constitution is undergoing many reforms for the good of the country, it is recovering its social essence, its humanist essence. Today the people, forgotten for so many years, are recovering their participation in the Constitution,” she said.