THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2024

Who is who in prices?

The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, Iván Escalante Ruiz, presented a comparison of the least and most expensive basic food basket. The cheapest was from Bodega Aurrerá in Chihuahua, and the most expensive was from Tienda Ley in Sinaloa. Inexpensive dishes for Christmas dinner were also showcased:

– Pork tenderloin for 4 servings: 330.00 pesos (US$16.34).

– Stuffed Christmas chicken for 4 servings: 291.00 pesos (US$14.41)

“Héroes Paisanos” Program

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented the “Héroes Paisanos” program, coordinated by the National Migration Institute (INM), which provides attention to migrants on their return to the country. The operation includes 253 modules and 522 operators, with more than 800,000 Paisano Guides distributed. Since 2018, it has attended to 16.6 million cases.

Félix Arturo Medina, Deputy Minister for Human Rights, Population, and Migration, highlighted the humanist migration policy and the network of shelters in southern Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum added that, as part of an agreement with the United States, US immigration interview authorizations handled via CBPOne are being granted in southern Mexico.

Statements by President-elect Donald Trump

President Sheinbaum showed a video in which Donald Trump described her as “a wonderful woman”. She clarified that Trump mentioned classifying the cartels as terrorists, but without talking about intervention. She also emphasized that there will be agreements on migration, public security, and trade (USMCA), and reiterated that Mexicans in the United States contribute significantly to both countries’ economies.

Panama Canal

Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with the Panamanian people, defending the position that “the Panama Canal belongs to the Panamanians.” She noted that regional development will help reduce migration.

Defense of corn

The President stressed the importance of protecting Mexican corn due to its biodiversity, genetics, and cultural value. She reported that there are already decrees for the defense of Mexican corn and work is being conducted in genetic banks to conserve its varieties and detect transgenic corn.

Invitation to the swearing-in ceremony

Mexico’s ambassador to Venezuela will attend the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro. Sheinbaum indicated that the Mexican government has not yet received an invitation to Donald Trump’s inauguration, but will establish communication once his cabinet appointments are ratified.

Christmas message

The President sent a message to Mexican families:

“I wish the best for all Mexican families. Don’t succumb to consumerism; what is most important is to get together, love one another, and enjoy family love. Hug each other and take care of each other. Much love.”

Development in the State of Mexico

The Mexican government is working on a comprehensive program for the eastern part of the State of Mexico, focused on:

– Access to drinking water.

– Optimization of sewage lines and waste management.

– Paving and lighting.

– Improvements in mobility, roads, and public security.

Autonomous agencies

The President reported that she will engage in a dialogue with the employees of the autonomous government agencies that are to be eliminated, some of which will be relocated to government institutions.

Fobaproa

Sheinbaum charged that the Bank Savings Protection Program (Fobaproa) benefited the elites and was marked by corruption, leaving small debtors out of the picture.

Pemex

A comprehensive review of Pemex will be conducted. Debts to suppliers will be paid in installments between December and February. The President said that the constitutional amendment will enable the company to operate more efficiently.

El Heraldo Survey

Diego Prieto presented a survey published by El Heraldo showing that 73% of Mexicans support Sheinbaum being named by Forbes magazine as the fourth most influential woman in the world.