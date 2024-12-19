THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024

Progress in the Production for Well-Being program

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Julio Berdegué reported that as of December 24, 176,500 producers will receive the pending payments corresponding to the Production for Wellbeing program. This represents a significant advance in fulfilling commitments to small farmers.

Measures to protect the textile industry

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard presented a series of measures to protect the Mexican textile industry. These actions include:

– Temporarily increasing tariffs on ready-made goods to 35% and on textile goods to 15%.

– Expanding the list of products imports of which are prohibited under the program for the manufacturing, maquiladora, and export services industry.

Ebrard emphasized that these measures seek to revitalize the textile industry, which in 2024 registered its lowest level of employment. A decree was also signed to guarantee the protection of the sector.

As part of the clean-up operation, two million contraband items from China were seized, reinforcing the fight against illegality in this sector.

Customs control

The President shared a video on the Tax Administration System (SAT) and the National Customs Agency’s inspection program. It was reported that, thanks to this program, irregularities and omissions were detected in the work of 40 customs agents, who will be investigated to ensure transparency.

Presidential approval poll

Claudia Sheinbaum presented the results of a survey published by the newspaper El País, in which 76% of those polled approve of her administration. In addition, she highlighted that 79% of women support her work as President.

Infonavit reforms

Sheinbaum said that due to Infonavit’s structure, the management of workers’ savings with the housing agency had never been audited. With the Infonavit reform, workers’ savings will be protected and the construction of entry-level housing will be promoted, strengthening the economic security of the beneficiaries.

Well-Being programs

The President said that all well-being programs are contemplated in the Federal Expenditure Budget. She stressed that the initiatives promoted by President López Obrador, such as Young People Building the Future, are now constitutionally codified.

In relation to this latter program, Sheinbaum emphasied that more than 50% of the young people brought into the labor market have continued working, benefiting both them and small businesses. This economic model, based on the Fourth Transformation and the moral economy of Mexican humanism, also contributes to eradicating corruption.

Response to opposition criticism

The President responded to comments from the opposition, pointing out that their attacks lack arguments and, in some cases, reflect machismo and hate speech. She expressed her solidarity with Citlalli Hernández, head of the Ministry of Women, due to the attacks she has received in social networks.

Lie Detector Test

In this section, several false claims related to Infonavit were refuted:

– It is not true that the Mexican Government will have access to funds deposited in workers’ personal housing accounts.

– It is not true that the Government took Infonavit by assault.

– It is not true that Infonavit will build one million homes.

– It is not true that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit will no longer guarantee the resources of Infonavit’s housing fund.