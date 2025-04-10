ABRIL 10, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum reported that her proposal presented during the 9th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)

SUMMARY

Relations with Latin America and proposals in CELAC

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that her proposal presented during the 9th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to hold a Summit for the Economic Wellbeing of Latin America and the Caribbean, was well received.

She emphasized that her government’s goal is to ensure the wellbeing of the people of Mexico, as well as the economic development of the Latin American and Caribbean region.

It was announced that during the bilateral meetings, it was agreed to work jointly with Brazil to promote a larger market in the automotive industry. It was also proposed that medical equipment and pharmaceuticals be shared with Brazil.

The President Sheinbaum also mentioned that, in conversations with the President of Guatemala, the possibility of extending the Maya Train and the Inter-Oceanic Train to that Central American country was raised.

New Procurement and Public Work Projects Law

Procesos de compra y obras más transparentes y ágiles: Sheinbaum



Sheinbaum: Adquisiciones con mejores precio, compra consolidada y 65% nacional. Facilidades a Mipymes. Moderniza CompraNet. Preferencia a empresas locales #RegeneracionMXhttps://t.co/WcXxnS2co7 — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 10, 2025

Minister of Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Raquel Buenrostro explained what the new Procurement Law consists of. It seeks to make all government procurement processes more transparent and agile.

Consolidated purchases will be promoted and strategic dialogues will be included to establish a level playing field, so that the State has access to better conditions and innovative products.

Sheinbaum clarified that CompraNet, the governments electronic information system on state on state purchases, contracts, services, and public work projects will not be eliminated, but will undergo changes.

In relation to the new Public Work Projects Law, Buenrostro pointed out that it seeks to guarantee the best conditions for the State, prioritizing contracting between public institutions.

The reform will reduce contracting times by at least 33%, and preference will be given to local companies to promote the regional economy.

SPEECH BY PRESIDENT OF MEXICO 9TH SUMMIT CELAC



Stenographic Version. Plenary Session of the 9th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). Sheinbaum speak #RegeneracionMxhttps://t.co/OJQmyUUsWH — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 10, 2025

Consolidated purchase of medicines and the fight against corruption

Buenrostro also reported that irregularities were detected in the procedures for the consolidated purchase of medicines through Birmex, which is why it was declared null and void.

She added that an investigation is being carried out to determine the possible responsibility of public servants.

Trade relations with the United States

The President Sheinbaum reiterated that the Mexican Government continues the dialogue with the United States and that, so far, no other measures have been taken, given that negotiations are still ongoing.

It was reported that the Ministry of Economy has an investment portfolio of 200 billion dollars.

It was also pointed out that all products contemplated in the trade treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA); have zero tariffs, with the exception, for the time being, of auto parts, steel, and aluminum.

Al Altiplano: EE.UU entrega a exgobernador del PRI Tomás Yarrington



9 años preso en EE.UU. Yarrington pasa a cárcel del Altiplano. Gobernó Tamaulipas 1999-2004. Interpol: 2 órdenes de aprehensión por lavado y contra la salud #RegeneracionMx https://t.co/QX2piPSfg3 — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 10, 2025

Promotion of the judicial election

President Sheinbaum welcomed the decision of the Federal Electoral Tribunal that allows public servants to promote citizen participation in the judicial election. She called on voters to participate in the elections of judges, justices, and magistrates on June 1.

Letter to Morena: rules and principles of the movement

The President revealed that she will send a letter to Morena. Among the points to be proposed are the following:

Establish clear rules for all those who aspire to be candidates for public office, especially for those who wish to run for governor.

To reaffirm the principles of the Transformation Movement, emphasizing that its members must behave, as Benito Juarez said, “honorably, strictly as contemplated”.

Include measures to combat nepotism within the party, which would be applied starting in 2027.

Hacer realidad la integración económica regional para mejoramiento y bienestar. “Ningún país de América Latina y el Caribe debe quedarse atrás”: Sheinbaum #RegeneracionMx https://t.co/eeReYPB8yL — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 10, 2025

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también