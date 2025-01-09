THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2025

SUMMARY

Public security report

The head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, Marcela Figueroa, reported that in 2024 the average number of intentional homicides decreased by 18.3% compared to 2018. Between September and December 2024, the daily average number of intentional homicide victims decreased by 16.3%.

Figueroa indicated that 49.4% of intentional homicide victims in 2024 were concentrated in seven states, with Guanajuato at the top of the list. In this state, intentional homicides increased by 3.9% between September and December, while in Sinaloa they declined by 13.7% in December 2024, compared to October.

Attention to the causes of crime

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented a report on the progress made in the area of attending to the causes of crime, one of the axes of the government’s public security strategy. She indicated that work is being carried out with more than 100 programs and services from 37 government agencies. To date, 31,000 house-to-house visits have been made and more than 106,000 services have been provided.

Rodriguez also announced the start of the “Yes to disarmament, yes to peace” strategy, which will facilitate the exchange of weapons and similar devices for cash, anonymously and voluntarily. The first event of this initiative will take place on January 10 at the Basilica of Guadalupe.

Public security results

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that 7,720 suspects have been arrested for high impact crimes. In addition, 1,168 kilos and 561,000 fentanyl pills were seized. Between October 1, 2024 and January 8, 2025, 15 clandestine laboratories were detected and destroyed, with the seizure of 148,609 liters and 28,261 kilos of chemical substances.

Solidarity with Mexicans abroad

The President sent a message of support to the Mexicans affected by the fires in Los Angeles. She called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to maintain contact with the Governor of California.

Women’s rights

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the Constitution guarantees women’s right to a life free of violence. She reported that femicides decreased by 26.5% between September and December 2024, thanks to the strategy led by the Minister of Women Citlalli Hernández, in coordination with state governors.

Federal spending regulations

Sheinbaum also pointed out that regulations are being drafted to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP, reiterating that social spending will not be reduced, as rights must be guaranteed.

Arms trafficking

The President mentioned that the US Department of Justice presented a report that acknowledges arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico. Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero emphasized that 74% of the highly lethal weapons that reach the cartels come from the US industry.

Electoral reform

It was reported that an electoral reform will soon be presented that seeks to guarantee that all candidates for legislative office will be able to campaign. In addition, the reform will include provisions on non-reelection and nepotism.

Gratitude to the people of Mexico

The President expressed her gratitude to the Mexican people for the recognition reflected in the opinion polls, which show a 77% approval rating for her administration.