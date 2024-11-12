THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2024

Decrease in homicides and high-impact crimes in 2024: SESNSP Report and National Security Strategy

The Executive Secretary of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), Marcela Figueroa, reported a decrease in the daily average of intentional homicides in 2024, registering a 18% decline in October compared to February 2019. From January to October, seven states accounted for 50% of the nation’s homicides: Guanajuato (10.3%), Baja California (8%), State of Mexico (7.6%), Chihuahua (6.7%), Jalisco (6%), and Guerrero (5.4%). In addition, high impact crimes and federal crimes decreased by 35.8% and 22.1%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2019.

Minister of Security Omar García Harfuch noted that in the first 39 days of the new administration, National Security Strategy action axis have been implemented, focused on strengthening investigation capacities and collaboration between federal and state authorities. During the presentation, a video was shown on the four priority axes of the strategy: attention to structural causes, consolidation of the National Guard, promotion of intelligence efforts and investigation, and coordination between the Security Cabinet and the states.

New National Security Platform for tracking crime

The Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency developed a national platform for tracking crime along with a security strategy that integrates monthly information from state prosecutors’ offices and coordinates efforts with the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and security cabinets. President Claudia Sheinbaum urged governors to speed up the sending of data to strengthen the platform, which will be backed by reforms approved in commissions and upcoming secondary laws to further define existing legislation.

Relationship with the United States

The President addressed Mexican migrants in the United States, assuring them that “we will always defend you.” Sheinbaum also stated that she will seek to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition cabinet and Mexican authorities to advance coordination between the two countries.

Indigenous peoples

Sheinbaum indicated that she is working on a justice plan for the Mayo people of Sonora and Sinaloa. She also mentioned that, with the reform on the rights of indigenous and Afro-American peoples, it is expected that in 2025 these sectors will receive financial resources from a fund, to be distributed among the 13,000 communities registered with the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples.

Jorge Romero and the Real Estate Cartel

The President pointed out that several people who worked in the Mexico City government when newly elected PAN president Jorge Romero was a borough president have returned real estate holdings and are collaborating to reveal the modus operandi of the real estate cartel. Some arrests have been made and accusations have been aired the cartel continues to operate in the Benito Juarez borough.