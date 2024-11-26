THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2024

Presidential Letter to Donald Trump: Cooperation and Dialogue in the Face of Shared Challenges

The President read a letter she sent today to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in response to his Monday, November 25 statement on migration, arms trafficking, and tariffs. The letter includes the following points:

– Border crossings by migrants between Mexico and the United States have decreased by 75% from December 2023 to November 2024.

– Migrant caravans no longer arrive at the border.

– A new labor mobility model needs to be established.

– Mexico has seized tons of different types of drugs and is in the process of approving a legislative reform bill to classify the production, distribution, and trafficking of synthetic drugs as a serious crime.

– 70% of the illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from the United States.

– Neither threats nor tariffs will solve the migration phenomenon or drug consumption in the United States. Cooperation and mutual understanding are required in the face of these great challenges. One tariff will be responded to with another, and this will put companies in both countries at risk.

– Dialogue is the best path to understanding, peace, and prosperity for our nations.

Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that Mexico is a free, sovereign, and independent country, with great strengths. She stressed that Mexico has an economic plan with companies and businesspeople and has a solid business council. She also recalled that Mexico negotiates as an equal partner, without subordination.

The President called for calm in the financial markets, emphasizing that they and the government are working together and that a continuous dialogue will be established. She reiterated that there is a government, there are people and that Mexicans are united.

Health-care in Mexico: Metabolic Prevention, Drug Supply, and Technological Advances

Minister of Health David Kershenobich highlighted the importance of primary care in metabolic health. He announced the implementation of a study to identify risk factors, the objective of which will be to reduce the prevalence of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obesity by 5 to 10 % in six years.

Progress was reported on the 2025-2026 consolidated purchases of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, in which 27 institutions will participate to acquire 4,429 products and supplies, with a total of more than 4.90 billion of such items to be obtained.

Zoé Robledo, General Director of the Mexican Social Security Institute, presented a video explaining the Receta Completa (Complete Prescription) platform (available at recetacompleta.gob.mx), in which the population will be able to report prescription drugs that they have not been able to receive at their health institution’s pharmacy.

Martí Batres, Director General of the Social Security and Services Institute for State Workers, discussed the nationalization of hemodynamics equipment, which allows for conducting medical procedures such as opening blocked coronary arteries, pacemaker placement, and the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and cerebral vascular diseases.

Letter to Justin Trudeau

The President reported that a letter will also be sent to the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, highlighting the trade relations between the two countries, emphasizing that a priority is given to the areas contemplated within the Free Trade Agreement.