THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2024

TOPSHOT – Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum smiles as she leaves the Congress of the Union after her inauguration ceremony in Mexico City on October 1, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

People’s Mañanera

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

New legal regime of Oil for Well-being: strengthening and rescuing PEMEX

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González discussed the advances that will be implemented in energy issues as a result of the energy reform, in which PEMEX will be consolidated as a public company. Among the most important points are the reactivation of the sector’s planning; lithium as an energy resource; the guarantee of the energy transition; the integration of subsidiaries and the reduction of PEMEX’s subsidiaries.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Credit Edgar Amador indicated that the new fiscal regime for PEMEX contemplates the simplification into a single item called “Derecho Petrolero del Bienestar”, which is included in the economic package that will be presented to Congress.

PEMEX director Víctor Rodríguez said that the company will implement a republican austerity plan, with the objective of achieving savings of 50 billion pesos (US$4.37 billion), increasing productivity, and reducing the number of subsidiary companies.

PEMEX’s goals were also presented, among the most important of which are the following:

-10 years of secured consumption in exploration.

-A hydrocarbon production goal of 1.8 million barrels per day.

-In natural gas, a production goal of 5 billion cubic feet per day.

Sheinbaum promises electrification in indigenous communities and pacification in Durango.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her administration will promote electrification in indigenous communities in Durango, through conventional infrastructure or solar panels to ensure clean energy. She also addressed the problem of the recent violence in the region, associated with conflicts in Sinaloa, and highlighted collaboration with local authorities to restore peace, without classifying the incidents as terrorism. In addition, she said that the construction of the Tunal II dam will be a priority of her administration.

Sheinbaum will evaluate response to US and seek dialogue to strengthen bilateral relationship

The President announced that her administration is evaluating whether to respond to threats from the United States to impose tariffs on Mexico products with its own import duties, but will prioritize a dialogue. She is documenting the economic contribution of Mexicans in the United States to highlight their importance in the U.S. economy. Sheinbaum underscored her commitment to defend Mexico’s interests and indicated that she expects to meet with Donald Trump’s team to present reports on progress on migration and combating fentanyl, highlighting the mutual benefits of the USMCA and the need for a strategic dialogue to avoid retaliations and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

AMLO’s Birthday

Sheinbaum congratulated former President López Obrador and declared that, “for us and for the people of Mexico, President López Obrador is a man who dedicated his life to the transformation of our country. He is the main political leader of the 21st century.”

Lie detector test

In this segment, the following false statements were refuted:

1. Security in Queretaro.

The federal government does indeed prioritize security in Queretaro. Following the attack at the bar “Los Cantaritos,” Governor Mauricio Kuri is coordinating efforts with Minister of Security Omar Garcia Harfuch, including federal support in the investigation. At today’s press conference, the Security Cabinet reported progress in the case.

2. Cost of Violence in Mexico

The cost of violence in Mexico in 2023 was 3.36% of GDP, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and not 20% as reported by some media. This percentage is lower than the Latin American average and represents an improvement since 2014.

3. State employees’ pensions

The Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will not reduce or remove pensions. It will only review those that exceed the maximum limit established in 2016, equivalent to 10 Measurement and Updating Units (UMAS, an economic reference in Mexican pesos used to determine the amount for diverse payments) to ensure compliance with different regulations.

4. Bidding for pharmaceutical purchases

Pharmaceutical companies will participate in the consolidated purchase of medicines 2025-2026. On November 3, the Mexican Government had a dialogue with important pharmaceutical chambers, which confirmed their participation in the process, denying rumors about the lack of payments.

– It is not true that security in Querétaro isn’t a priority for the Mexican Government.

– It is not true that the economic cost of violence in Mexico in 2023 amounted to 20% of GDP.

– It is not true that the Government will eliminate the pensions of state employees.

– It is not true that pharmaceutical companies will not participate in the bidding for the consolidated purchase of medicines “because they have not been paid.”