THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2024

Supreme Court ruling

The President indicated that the election of judges, justices, and magistrates will be on June 1, 2025: “The strength of reason, sanity in the face of irrationality, won. The transformation of the country is profound, for the good of all Mexicans”.

Sheinbaum highlighted Justice Alberto Pérez Dayán’s intervention in the discussion in the Supreme Court (SCJN): “There is coherence in the Justice’s vote, and that is why I say that we may have differences with him, but in this case reason prevailed, the Constitution prevailed, the rule of law prevailed, the law prevailed, because the justices are also governed by the Constitution.”

U.S. election results

Claudia Sheinbaum said there is no concern over the results of the U.S. elections: “Mexico always comes out ahead, we are a free, independent, sovereign country, and there will be a good relationship with the United States”.

Mexico’s economic integration with the United States and Canada was highlighted, in which there is no competition, but rather the economies complement each other.

National Energy Plan strategy: sovereignty, access, and strengthening the electricity sector

The National Energy Plan, led by Luz Elena González, defines four key axes to rescue and strengthen the electricity sector:

1. Energy Sovereignty: Prioritizing an affordable and reliable system, coordinated with local governments for inclusive development.

2. Universal access: Extending electricity to all communities without rate increases above inflation, and implementing clean stoves and solar panels in rural areas such as Mexicali.

3. Strengthening the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE): Under the leadership of Emilia Esther Calleja, the goal is to create a robust electric power system. The CFE expects to generate 54% of the country’s electricity by 2024, reversing the decline resulting from the 2013 energy reform.

4. Private investment: Encouraging the participation of companies in renewable energies, with expectations of adding between 6,000 and 9,000 MW by 2030, always with the support of local communities.

The plan also includes reliability strategies and a simplified regulatory framework to facilitate investment procedures, while President Claudia Sheinbaum anticipates constitutional reforms and secondary legislation further defining the existing laws in 2025 to support the energy transition.

Sheinbaum applauds Justice Perez Dayan’s vote against SCJN draft ruling

President Sheinbaum recognized Justice Alberto Pérez Dayán for his vote against his colleague Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá’s draft ruling, which sought to eliminate the popular election of judges and magistrates. Sheinbaum highlighted the coherence of his decision, affirming that reason, the constitution, the rule of law, and the law prevailed. Pérez Dayán’s position, added to those of Ministers Yasmín Esquivel, Lenia Batres, and Loretta Ortiz, were able to stop the reform from obtaining the necessary quorum to move forward.

Lie Detector

1. Investment in oil: A video manipulated with artificial intelligence falsely shows President Sheinbaum calling for investment in the oil industry. The original video is from an April 2023 interview on Deutsche Welle.

2. Investment in financial platforms: At least 11 deepfakes were identified in which Sheinbaum allegedly promotes fraudulent financial platforms. These videos expose users to scams such as phishing and money theft.

3. Conversation with Minister of Security: An alleged audio of a discussion between Sheinbaum and Omar García Harfuch was created with AI. An analysis by Hive AI Detector confirmed that the audio is fake.

– It is not true that President Claudia Sheinbaum has called for private investment in oil.

– It is false that the President Claudia Sheinbaum is calling for investment in financial platforms.

– The call between the president and Minister of Security Omar García Harfuch is a fake.