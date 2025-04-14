APRIL 14, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum: Reports were presented on the progress of the Housing for Wellbeing program, which plans to build one million homes

SUMMARY THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Condolences for Mario Vargas Llosa

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences to the family of writer Mario Vargas Llosa. She pointed out that, beyond political differences, the greatness of a writer of such stature should always be recognized.

Who’s who in prices? – Profeco

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), reported that 82.3% of the country’s gas stations are now complying with the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stabilization.

The average price of regular gasoline is 23.65 pesos (US$1.18) per liter, while the price of a kilogram of tortilla is 23.70 pesos (US$1.18).

Active forest fires

Laura Velázquez, head of the National Civil Protection Coordination Agency, reported that there are currently 114 active fires in 23 states.

Of these, 46 have are now 80% to 100% under control. In addition, 20 of the fires are in protected natural areas.

Sheinbaum: “Housing for Wellbeing» program

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) Edna Vega presented a report on the progress of the Housing for Wellbeing program.

She indicated that one million homes will be built, 1.55 million grants and credits will be provided for improvements, one million property deeds will be delivered, and 13.1 million people will benefit from the program.

Rodrigo Chávez reported that the National Housing Commission (CONAVI) now has 751 hectares of land in which to build 96,593 homes. In 2025, the construction of 86,000 homes will begin.

It was also announced that the Financiera para el Bienestar development bank will be the financial vehicle for the program’s beneficiaries to access credit.

A collection letter will be signed on behalf of third parties, with a zero interest rate and a payment term of up to 20 years.

Regularization of property deeds and the fight against corruption

José Alfonso Iracheta, General Director of the National Sustainable Land Institute (INSUS), explained that the regularization of property deeds allows for greater public and private investment, increases the value of families’ assets, and provides access to credit and financing. Thus far, 9,642 property deeds have been delivered nationwide.

Octavio Romero, director of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (INFONAVIT), reported that almost 4.01 million loans have been frozen.

In addition, 625,000 borrowers received a reduction in interest rates, monthly payments, and their credit balance.

In relation to acts of corruption detected in INFONAVIT, 38 complaints have been filed and 3,405 more are being prepared.

U.S. auto industry tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that in relation to the auto industry tariffs imposed by the United States, Washington has decided that for complete vehicles a tariff of 25% will be applied, with discounts for those components manufactured in the United States. In the case of auto parts, the tariff will be 0%.

Permanent dialogue with collectives of family members of missing persons

Sheinbaum indicated that the dialogue with the collectives of relatives of missing persons will be permanent. In addition, she announced that she will probably ask Congress to hold a special legislative period to concretize legal reforms on the issue.

Plan to strengthen food self-sufficiency

The President Sheinbaum affirmed that Mexico has achieved food self-sufficiency and food sovereignty, but explained that the current imports of yellow corn for cattle are due to the drought in key states such as Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, and Sinaloa.

In light of this, she announced a program to increase corn production in southern and southeastern Mexico.

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también