Trump Assassination Attempt — Will MEGA reloaded set its sights on Mexico?

In view of Trump surviving an assassination attempt, what are the potential consequences of a second Donald Trump presidency for Mexico? Soberanía co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth look at plans laid out by the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 and a policy paper from the pro-MAGA Center for Renewing America and warn that efforts to trample on Mexico’s sovereignty, and even an invasion, might be around the corner. Kurt and José Luis also provide an update on Morena’s overhaul of the judiciary and new tariffs on Chinese metals routed through Mexico. And in our Loser and Haters section, we look at greenwashing propaganda from The Guardian that dismisses the country’s efforts to secure energy sovereignty.