馃摙Don’t miss Episode 5 of the Soberan铆a Podcast!馃摙

馃帣AMLO on 60 Minutes: “Mexico is Not a Colony”馃帣

Co-hosts Jos茅 Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth dissect Mexican President Andr茅s Manuel L贸pez Obrador鈥檚 recent interview on 鈥60 Minutes鈥 and the ensuing reactions in Mexico and the US. We’ll also delve into the opposition鈥檚 deceptive campaign tactics in Mexico City, including staging a false flag protest to sow discord between Morena and social movements. And don’t miss our regular segment critiquing the mainstream media’s biased coverage of Mexico.

馃帶 Listen to the full episode on and suscribe:

馃摵 YouTube: https://youtu.be/95OT_7ZNn2Q?si=9002lh8IwrHP3ZIC

馃崗 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/soberan%C3%ADa-the-mexican-politics-podcast/id1727600415?i=1000650515153

馃幍 Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/soberania-podcast/episodes/AMLO-on-60-Minutes-Mexico-is-Not-a-Colony-e2hjiv3