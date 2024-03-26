📢Don’t miss Episode 5 of the Soberanía Podcast!📢

🎙AMLO on 60 Minutes: “Mexico is Not a Colony”🎙

Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth dissect Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s recent interview on “60 Minutes” and the ensuing reactions in Mexico and the US. We’ll also delve into the opposition’s deceptive campaign tactics in Mexico City, including staging a false flag protest to sow discord between Morena and social movements. And don’t miss our regular segment critiquing the mainstream media’s biased coverage of Mexico.

