Democracy Now: Sheinbaum vs. Trump: How Mexico’s Popular First Woman President Is Navigating Hostile U.S. Policy

We take a look at Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first 100 days in office with Edwin Ackerman, an expert on Mexican politics. Sheinbaum has proved enormously popular with the Mexican public, championing populist reforms and issuing forceful rebukes of Donald Trump’s scapegoating and demonization of Latin America, including his attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico to “the Gulf of America” and his threat to enact crushing tariffs on Mexico, the U.S.’s second-largest trading partner. Sheinbaum may be at the forefront of a “renewed pink tide,” says Ackerman, referencing a wave of progressive, left-wing Latin American governments that first took shape at the beginning of the 21st century.

https://www.democracynow.org/2025/1/29/mexico_us_trump_mass_deportation_response