THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2025

SUMMARY

National Law for the Elimination of Bureaucratic Paperwork Procedures and Corruption

José Merino, head of the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency, reported that the proposal to issue the National Digitalization and Simplification Law will be sent to Congress. The objectives of this law are to standardize paperwork procedures, requirements, response times, and attention processes; eliminate barriers for individuals and companies; and facilitate the population’s access to their rights.

The legislation seeks to reduce corruption and discretional actions by authorities, reducing the number of paperwork procedures, requirements, and response times by 50%. Among the provisions of the law are the creation of a digital file and the implementation of the “Cuenta Llave MX” as a digital identity mechanism.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the name of the law will be changed to the National Law for the Elimination of Bureaucratic Paperwork Procedures and Corruption, reiterating that its main objective is to eradicate corruption in government paperwork procedures.

Employment in Mexico

Sheinbaum presented National Statistics Institute (INEGI) data corresponding to December 2024, emphasizing that Mexico is the country with the lowest unemployment rate in the world, at 2.4%.

Complaint over corruption in INAI

The President charged that, according to media reports, National Institute for Access to Information (INAI) employees have requested tickets for the World Cup in exchange for reducing fines imposed on the Mexican Football Federation. Sheinbaum affirmed that an investigation will be carried out to clarify the facts.

Reform to the INFONAVIT Law

Sheinbaum responded to criticisms of the reform to the INFONAVIT Law, reiterating that those who attack it with lies have not read its content. She stressed that the housing institute’s employees’ security is guaranteed and will continue under the supervision of the Banking and Securities Association.

Solidarity in response to the plane crash in Washington

The President expressed her concern over the plane crash in Washington D.C. and sent her condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims.

Migratory situation

Sheinbaum reported that, between January 20 and 26, 5,282 migrants were repatriated from the United States to Mexico, of whom 4,803 are Mexican. Merino added that the phone app to provide attention to Mexican migrants in the United States has exceeded 185,000 downloads.

Letter to Google

The President reported about a letter sent to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, requesting a correction of the modification made in Google Maps that changes the name of “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America”. In the letter, the Mexican government explains that the name “Gulf of Mexico” has documented historical support since the 17th century and has been recognized internationally, including by the United States since its independence in 1776.

Support for Alfonso Durazo

Sheinbaum praised Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo, calling him an extraordinary man and a great public servant. She explained that, if he and Morena were not supported in Sonora, they would not have obtained the electoral results they achieved in 2024.