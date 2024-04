馃摙Episode 7 of the Soberan铆a Podcast is out now!馃摙

Ecuador Invades Mexican Embassy: What’s the Real Story?

Co-hosts Jos茅 Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth take a deep dive into the political persecution of leftists in Ecuador, which led to the embarrassing decision by Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa to invade the Mexican Embassy in Quito. Plus a look at recent scandals involving the adult children of opposition presidential candidate X贸chitl G谩lvez and as always our segment looking at bad coverage of Mexico where Kurt and Jos茅 Luis mock Massive Caller鈥檚 terrible polling.

