Ecuador Invades Mexican Embassy: What’s the Real Story?

Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth take a deep dive into the political persecution of leftists in Ecuador, which led to the embarrassing decision by Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa to invade the Mexican Embassy in Quito. Plus a look at recent scandals involving the adult children of opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez and as always our segment looking at bad coverage of Mexico where Kurt and José Luis mock Massive Caller’s terrible polling.

