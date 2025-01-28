For the good of all, migrants should come first

By Alejandro Robles. Secretary of the Mexicans Abroad Department of the National Executive Committee of Morena

Approximately 40 million people of Mexican descent live in the United States. Among them, 11 million were born in Mexico, and around 6 million are undocumented immigrants. Despite facing economic challenges, these individuals play a vital role in the U.S. economy, contributing roughly $324 billion in taxes to the United States. According to Forbes, in 2023 alone, “Latino entrepreneurs have established a staggering five million businesses across the United States, collectively generating over $800 billion in annual revenue”. The positive economic impact is bilateral; Mexican immigrants in the US send over $60 billion back to their families in Mexico each year.

Despite the current challenges, we, as Mexicans, are preparing to engage in a political and legal battle to protect the land we work on every day. Trump supporters movement seem to forget who put food on the table during the most challenging times of the COVID crisis. We are the ones who cultivate the land, and we come to the USA not to become citizens but because, much like water, our people have a deep memory, and this is the land of our ancestors, we did not cross the border, the brother crossed us.

Fortunately, things are changing. In Mexico, our government is now prioritizing the needs of the people over private interests. However, many of us were forced to leave Mexico in search of a better life due to the poverty and lawlessness that was exacerbated by the corruption of previous administrations. The violence and corruption that Mexicans face in Mexico are also an unfortunate consequence of the War on Drugs and the firearms industry; both primarily rooted in the United States.

US Citizens consume the illegal drugs and US companies produce the weapons held by both drug traffickers and the police and military that fight them. The cycle of violence begins and ends in the United States.

While the next four years may be challenging, there is no question that the strength of the Mexican people will prevail. The word “deportation”; terrifies us. It brings immense sorrow to see our people separated from their loved ones and sent to places where they may never have lived. However, Mexicans now have a valuable tool: the National Regeneration Movement (Morena). This relatively new political party has enabled peaceful changes and is a legacy of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who served as president from 2018 to 2024. His central message was “For the good of all, the poor should come first”

Undocumented migrants are often among the most impoverished individuals and frequently have intersecting identities, such as being Indigenous or belonging to diverse sexual orientations. Morena plays a vital role in organizing committees that advocate for those most in need. Currently, the party has several committees dedicated to promoting the Fourth Transformation, which aims to end neoliberalism and transition towards Mexican humanism—a model introduced by former President López Obrador.

These committees will now specifically focus on defending the rights of undocumented migrants.This advocacy includes individuals from various countries, not just Mexicans, as they are our brothers and sisters. This sense of solidarity acknowledges a shared colonial past marked by the exploitation of our peoples and territories.

Morena is led by Luisa Alcalde, a skilled leader dedicated to expanding the organization’s membership to 10 million registered members. Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, the organization’s secretary, oversees this initiative. I have been assigned to implement this effort outside of Mexico, specifically in the United States, where 96% of Mexicans living abroad reside.

Mexican people are ready to confront Trump’s policies. Massive deportations are anticipated, but migrants understand that, as Morena’s slogan says, “only the people can save the people.” Today, activists, politicians, priests, social leaders and lawyers are uniting their efforts to support undocumented people. The key to winning the fight against racism is to organize.

Undocumented migrants must know and exercise their rights and have access to consulate assistance. Claudia Sheinbaum is the President of Mexico and the first woman to hold this position. She follows the definition of migrants established by former President López Obrador, who refers to them as heroes. Mexican migrants are now recognized for their contributions to the economy, as remittances account for 4% of the country’s GDP and serve as a primary source of income.

The Mexican government has instructed the Mexican Consular Service in the USA, the largest of its kind in the world, to serve Mexican migrants more effectively and with greater humility. Under President Sheinbaum’s leadership, the National Digital Agency was established and has nearly completed the transition of all services to an online platform. As a result, Mexicans living in the USA will be able to access these services without needing to visit the consulate, enjoying the benefits of a digital nation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has demonstrated courage in responding to Trump’s hostile speech. The U.S. government must respect Mexico’s sovereignty. It appears that the U.S. is implementing a strategy to combat alleged “terrorists,” a label that seems to re-categorize traffickers as a pretext for intervention. This approach appears to be aimed at disrupting the emancipation process represented by the Fourth Transformation. Furthermore, the threat suggests financial responsibilities for Mexico, which is accused of facilitating the flow of Chinese goods. The regional organization is a strategy proposed by Xiomara Castro, the president of Honduras. She requested Claudia Sheinbaum convene the Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC) for a migration summit. The aim of this summit is to address Trump’s aggressive narrative and create a more balanced discussion on the issue.

Sheinbaum has initiated a plan to address the potential mass deportation of migrants and to coordinate with relevant ministries to welcome them. This effort aims to ensure that individuals are not revictimized in the context of mobility. Mexico is committed to preserving the dignity of its migrants and asserting its sovereignty. The transformation of public life reflects our desire for independence and the reclamation of land lost due to privatization. The people of Mexico overwhelmingly supported this project in the 2024 vote. The supremacist movement has gained traction in the USA, while the humanist movement has become more popular in Mexico. Both countries have individuals who support opposing projects. The Mexican government views migration as a right and a logical response to the structural inequalities and violence that characterize the Narco State, which is a legacy of the neoliberal era when the Mexican government prioritized selling off national wealth in exchange for bribes in a colonial manner.

The Mexican people have their own aspirations, and it is not necessary for them to become North American citizens to achieve those dreams. However, if living a peaceful life necessitates obtaining American citizenship, many will choose that route to escape anxiety and poverty. By doing so, they can gain influence in both nations and help eliminate the supremacist ideologies that are seen as foundational in the United States.

This transformation is currently happening in Mexico, where 10 million people have risen out of poverty due to the policies of the Fourth Transformation, which aim to eradicate privileges and include the most marginalized Individuals. Mexican people are labourers, and the USA has gained undue advantages by condemning millions of migrant workers in the shadows. The extreme speech of “Make America Great Again” ignores the migrant contribution, and, thus, deserves an extreme response, which signifies organizing disadvantaged people to come out of the shadows, and the Mexican people are not alone; we have a patriotic government and a political party Morena, dedicated to the defense of its people. This is why the policy of Morena is and should be: For the good of all, migrants should come first