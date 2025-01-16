JAN 16, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum pointed out that there is already a structured plan in place to attend to Mexican migrants who could be returning in case of massive deportations

Infrastructure and highway construction

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation Jesús Esteva Medina reported that in 2025 an investment of 4,222 million pesos (US$204 million) will be allocated for ongoing highway construction.

Among the work projects are the Rizo de Oro-La Concordia bridge, Real del Monte-Huasca highway, the Nichupté vehicular bridge, and the San Ignacio-Tayoltita highway.

In addition, 11,933 million pesos (US$577 million) will be allocated to the 2025 highway plan, including projects such as the Pachuca-Huejutla and Salina Cruz-Zihuatanejo highways.

In total, an investment of 35,009 million pesos (US$1.69 billion) is anticipated for the construction of highways for next year and 150,000 million pesos (US$7.26 billion) throughout the current administration’s term in office.

En 2024, la recaudación tributaria aumentó 32% en términos reales, comparada con 2018. Los ingresos públicos llegaron casi a 5 billones. Ya no hay condonación de impuestos a las grandes empresas, hay justicia fiscal sin crear nuevos impuestos, ni aumentar obligaciones fiscales. pic.twitter.com/tMZE5hUaBX — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) January 16, 2025

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that these work projects respond to connectivity needs and attention to vulnerable areas, such as the state of Guerrero.

Comments on the opposition

President Sheinbaum criticized the opposition by pointing out that they lack ideas and a solid project. She also questioned that some sectors welcome the possibility of a U.S. intervention in Mexico.

She recalled that the PAN has expressed its rejection of the government’s social programs and affirmed that the opposition is desperate, due to the majority support in the population for the Fourth Transformation.

Meeting with the Supreme Court

Sheinbaum reported that Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez will meet with the Supreme Court justices to discuss the issue of the judicial branch trusts and to guarantee that the judicial election process will not be interrupted.

The President explained that the reform against nepotism seeks to prevent immediate relatives of officials, such as outgoing municipal presidents, from immediately occupying the same posts. She said that Morena is complying with these principles.

Migration and support to Mexican nationals

▶️ Desde Albuquerque, Nuevo México, nuestras y nuestros connacionales dialogan en tres mesas de trabajo productivas para fortalecer el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2025-2030, lo que permitirá fortalecer la estrategia de defensa de migrantes mediante nuestra red consular, la cual… pic.twitter.com/PlQV3h9kA9 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) January 16, 2025

The President pointed out that there is already a structured plan to attend to Mexican migrants who could be returning to the country in case of massive deportations. However, it is expected that Donald Trump will announce his policies before activating such a plan.

It was also reported that the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles will initiate a special program to support Mexican nationals who have lost their jobs.

Exports and relationship with the United States

Sheinbaum reported that between 2018 and 2024, Mexicans exports to the United States doubled. She pointed out that these exports are mainly from U.S. companies installed in Mexico, which have confidence in the country and support the continuation of the trade treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA).

In response to statements made by Marco Rubio, the incoming U.S. Secretary of State, who mentioned the need for collaboration between the two countries, the President indicated that she will seek to work in a coordinated and respectful manner for the benefit of both nations.

📢 ¡Tu voz importa! Participa en el Foro "Derechos, interseccionalidad e inclusión de las personas con discapacidad", 16 de enero en Zacatecas. 🗣️💡

Juntos construiremos un #PND2025-2030 inclusivo y representativo.👉 https://t.co/H02gH8hDxN#DemocraciaInclusiva #DerechosParaTodxs pic.twitter.com/q1KY2DH0BO — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) January 16, 2025

Meeting with municipal presidents

Sheinbaum announced that today she will meet with municipal presidents and will propose that part of the budget allocated to social infrastructure be directly earmarked for work projects in indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities.

Sheinbaum questions INE’s request for additional funds

President Sheinbaum said that the 1,500 million pesos (US$72.62 million) allocated to the National Electoral Institute (INE) would be sufficient to guarantee the election of judges, justices, and magistrates. If the INE requires additional resources, she indicated that it would be to install more polling stations.

Sheinbaum criticized the INE for not having formally responded to her request to explain how it will spend the 7,000 million pesos (US$340 million) it already receives and emphasized that it must justify to the people of Mexico why it requires additional funds.

Industrial development

The President reported that there are 100 industrial parks in Mexico and highlighted some of the goals of the “Plan Mexico”. These include 5% annual growth in sales, as well as the recovery of 49,000 jobs in the textile and footwear industries. (Regeneración, 16 de diciembre de 2024)

El Programa Nacional de Infraestructura Carretera incluye 9 ejes de carreteras con inversión de 11 mil 933 mdp y continuará 4 obras por 4,222 mdp. En este año en total se invierten 35 mil mdp para continuidad, carreteras, puentes y FONADIN; 263 km en total. pic.twitter.com/vP8UZy6XkX — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) January 16, 2025

