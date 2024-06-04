MEXICO ELECTION NEWS DIGEST

In this week’s selection of stories in the English and Spanish language press on Mexico and Mexican politics we focus primarily on the results of the largest election in Mexico’s history which produced landslide results across the map for the left party of Morena and its coalition partners.

Kurt Hackbarth, Claudia Sheinbaum’s Victory Is a Triumph for Mexico Jacobin. Claudia Sheinbaum has won Mexico’s presidential election in a landslide. In her victory speech, she paid homage to the social movements of the past and promised to continue MORENA’s impressive record of social progress, writes Kurt Hackbarth of Mexico Solidarity Media.

Alma E. Muñoz y Carolina Gómez, Presidenta La Jornada. En su primer mensaje como virtual presidenta electa, Claudia Sheinbaum aseguró que estará a la altura de “nuestra historia y del generoso pueblo de México”.

José Luis Granados Ceja, Leftist Claudia Sheinbaum Wins Landslide Victory in Mexico Presidential Election Truthout. Mexico’s first woman president faces an uneasy road after opponents falsely accuse Morena party of authoritarianism, writes José Luis Granados Ceja of Mexico Solidarity Media.

Viri Ríos, El mensaje de la elección 2024 Milenio. Los ideólogos de la transición defienden y siempre han defendido una democracia procedimental, que, en los hechos, era una farsa. Que era una cruel dictadura contra los pobres con instituciones autónomas fabulosas.

Alejandra Garcia, Mexico-Guatemala: A Border that Won’t be Divided Resumen Latinoamericano. In a historic meeting held in the city of Tapachula, Chiapas in mid-May, Mexican President Manuel López Obrador and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo sealed commitments to mutual aid and to build a border that “does not separate” the two countries.

Kurt Hackbarth, Política exterior para el segundo piso Sentido Común. Evadir responsabilidad con una versión de que “la mejor política exterior es la interior” no va a ser suficiente en el sexenio por llegar.

Morena’s Clara Brugada Wins Head of Government in Mexico City Telesur English. The left-winger candidate and creator of Iztapalapa’s famed Utopias will rule in the CDMX for the next six years.

Antonio María Calera-Grobet, La democracia según el otro Sin Embargo. Un grupo de pensadores y escritores, ciudadanos al fin y al cabo, de distintas edades y oficios responden sobre la democracia.

Evo Morales Praises Profound Changes Promoted by AMLO in Mexico Telesur English. The Bolivian politician assured López Obrador there was “a resounding change in Mexico and that strengthens Latin American integration.”

Georgina Zerega y Beatriz Guillén, Clara Brugada, la feminista de los barrios pobres que gobernará Ciudad de México El País. La candidata del oficialismo ha dedicado más de tres décadas a trabajar por la ciudad. Economista de formación, la favorita del ala dura de Morena ha forjado su carrera en el activismo.

David Raby, An overwhelming victory for Morena, Mexico and Latin America Morning Star. Reporting from the polling stations in Mexico, DAVID RABY witnesses a victory for the progressive candidate Claudia Sheinbaum that even the most ardent supporters of Amlo’s ‘4T Transformation’ did not dare to hope for