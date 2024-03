Contents:

Ending Machismo Benefits Men Too

Voices: Rafael Barajas Talks About Masculinity – Interview with the veteran activist, cartoonist, journalist, and current director of Morena’s National Political Education Institute.

Reflections: Shoot to Kill: Arizona Targets Migrants – By Bill Gallegos

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border

