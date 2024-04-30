SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that tomorrow, May 1, he will sign the agreement to put the Pension Fund for Well-Being into effect. It will enable workers who retire to receive a higher pension than is currently or has historically been the case. The President will also lead a ceremony to commemorate the Martyrs of Chicago, whose struggle resulted in what is today known as May Day, and to the pioneers of the labor movement in Mexico.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez criticized Supervisory Judge Rogelio León Díaz Villarreal who issued a ruling to not arraign and to free Abraham N, alias Don Rodo, suspected member of the New General Jalisco Cartel. The judge accepted edited videos of the moment of Abraham N’s capture as valid, without taking into account the arguments of the computer expert or the evidence presented by the prosecution.

According to the Security Cabinet Meetings Report, since December 3, 2018, President López Obrador has led 1,353 sessions of the cabinet prior to the morning press conferences. Coordinated efforts have achieved reductions in crimes since December 2018, such as robberies, which dropped 31.2%; vehicle theft, which fell 49.3%; femicides, which declined 29.7%, and homicides, which decreased 22%.

Since March 19, 2022, the Program for Regularization of Vehicles of Foreign Origin has regularized the status of 2,255,671 vehicles, obtaining almost 5.64 billion pesos (US$330 million) in the corresponding fees, with the funds earmarked for improving roads. Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, and Baja California account for 50.9% of the vehicles whose status was regularized. The program ends on September 30.

President López Obrador sent a message of solidarity to the former president of Uruguay, José Mujica, after the latter announced that he has a tumor in his esophagus, a situation that is further complicated by an immunological disease.

The Mexican government celebrated Children’s Day with a musical performance by Los Patita de Perro at the National Palace.